DORAN, Mary – The sudden death has occurred of Mary Doran, St. Peter’s Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

Reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm on Thursday, March 23rd, with Rosary at 9 pm and also at 9 pm on Friday, March 24th. Funeral Mass in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 11 am Saturday, 25th March, followed later by cremation.