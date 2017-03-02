Donegal Youth League face tough tie against Waterford

THE Donegal Youth League are hoping to make the most of home advantage when they face the Waterford & District Association Football League at the Aura Centre this Saturday in the quarter-finals of the FAI Youth Inter League Cup.

Donegal manager Eamonn McConigley admits that he knows very little about his opponents, but his team are well accustomed to the Letterkenny venue, and they’ll be looking to start brightly come 2pm on Saturday.

“Since the League of Ireland introduced the Under 19 League, we don’t really know who’s strong and who’s weak,” said McConigley.

“We don’t know much about this Waterford team, but we’re at home and hopefully that will suit us.

“Our preparation has been good. We’ve played the Harps under 17 team a couple of times, and we have been training together.

“We have improved a lot since we first met up last October.”

