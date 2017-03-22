Donegal U21s prove too strong for Tyrone in replay

Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 1-9

A superb second half showing helped Donegal see off Tyrone in the Ulster Under 21 Championship quarter-final replay in MacCumhaill Park tonight.

Declan Bonner’s team started the game brightly and were 5-3 ahead when they conceded a goal in the 14th minute. The Donegal defence failed to deal with Lee Brennan’s free, and Ryan Coleman was on hand to fire to the net.

That goal unsettled Donegal and they fell two points behind. However, they lifted their game towards the end of the half and good scores from Cian Mulligan and Jamie Brennan left the sides level at the break.

Michael Langan missed a penalty for Donegal at the start of the second half, however the home county got on top and strectched their lead out to four with excellent points from Jamie Brennan and Michael Carroll.

Donegal closed the game out impressively, while Tyrone finished the game with 13 players. Bonner’s side will now play Cavan in the semi-final next week.

