Donegal Rose Shortlist

The Donegal Rose Selection in association with R McCullagh Jewellers takes place this Sunday in the Clanree Hotel.

There are 12 Roses all from different corners of Donegal through to the final selection to represent Donegal in the Rose of Tralee.

The Roses will be interviewed during the day by three judges and then in the evening at the Clanree Hotel the Donegal Rose Selection will take place at 7.30pm. The evening will begin with the introduction of the Rosebuds and then each of the 12 Roses will be interviewed on stage with Host Lee Gooch. Each Rose will be wearing jewellery from R McCullagh Jewellers. They will be accompanied by Rose Escorts throughout evening. Tickets are available online or from any of the Roses at €15.

The Donegal Rose Centre said it would like to extend a special thank you to 2016 Donegal Rose Zoe McGettigan who has been a true Donegal ambassador for Donegal and the Rose of Tralee. She has been an inspiration to everyone she encountered at various events representing Donegal. Zoe raised funds for various charities including over €2500 for Bumbleance, she attended many special events including the St Patrick’s Day Parade in New York.

“We wish Zoe well and know that she will continue to be part of the Rose of Tralee International Festival moving forward,” said a spokeswoman.

Special thanks were extended to Elaine Dolan in Elaine’s Essential Beauty for looking after the makeup, ABC Gym sponsoring Geraldine Harkin, MacBride Bros. Joinery Sponsoring Louise MacBride, Donegal Airport sponsoring Bridget Corry, Harvey’s Point Hotel sponsoring Julie McGrath, R McCullagh Jewellers sponsoring Darina Nugent and Rachel Parke, Malin Hotel sponsoring Grainne Byrne, CC Century Complex Sponsoring Amy Callaghan, Cavankee Fishing Co. Ltd. sponsoring Geraldine Cavanagh, Rossan Knitwear sponsoring Hannah McNelis and Shandon Hotel & Spa Sponsoring Emily McEleny.