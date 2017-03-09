Donegal minors begin league campaign against Fermanagh

DONEGAL minor manager Shaun Paul Barrett has banished last year’s disappointment as he looks forward to the start of a new campaign this season.

Barrett took the minors to the All-Ireland semi-final in 2016, but they failed to perform on the big day and lost out to Galway.

The Milford man was bitterly disappointed with that outcome, but he is refreshed and ready for his second season in charge of the minors, with a new crop of players eager to impress in their opening game this Saturday against Fermanagh at 12pm in the Bawncare Centre, Irvinestown.

“Of course we were disappointed, but you move on and we have a new team this year,” Barrett explained.

“We have been training hard over the last couple of months, and we’ve got a good squad of players together.

“We’ll be looking at the lads over the Minor League and challenge matches to see what our best team is, and trying out boys in different positions.”

