+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportGAA

Donegal minors begin league campaign against Fermanagh

Posted: 5:00 pm March 9, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Shaun Paul Barrett

Shaun Paul Barrett

DONEGAL minor manager Shaun Paul Barrett has banished last year’s disappointment as he looks forward to the start of a new campaign this season.

Barrett took the minors to the All-Ireland semi-final in 2016, but they failed to perform on the big day and lost out to Galway.

Advertisement

The Milford man was bitterly disappointed with that outcome, but he is refreshed and ready for his second season in charge of the minors, with a new crop of players eager to impress in their opening game this Saturday against Fermanagh at 12pm in the Bawncare Centre, Irvinestown.

“Of course we were disappointed, but you move on and we have a new team this year,” Barrett explained.

“We have been training hard over the last couple of months, and we’ve got a good squad of players together.

“We’ll be looking at the lads over the Minor League and challenge matches to see what our best team is, and trying out boys in different positions.”

FOR FULL PREVIEW OF DONEGAL’S MATCH WITH FERMANAGH, DON’T MISS TOMORROW’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 5:00 pm March 9, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland