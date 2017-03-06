+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

Donegal – a hurling stronghold in medieval times

Posted: 7:55 am March 6, 2017
By Cronan Scanlon
c.scanlon@donegalnews.com
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Donegal hurling

Action from yesterday’s hurling game between Donegal and Tyrone.

 

DONEGAL was a hurling stronghold long before a Gaelic football was bounced or kicked in anger, it has again been confirmed.

Advertisement

According to the analysis of 1,296 skeletons, excavated near Ballyshannon in 2004, researchers suspect winter hurling games were the reason the thumbs and fingers of 71.4 per cent of males were fractured.

“In modern-day hurlers, the metacarpals are the most commonly fractured hand bones, followed by the first proximal phalanges,” said Ms Catriona McKenzie, a lecturer in human osteoarchaeology at Exeter University, in a report.

She earned a PhD from the scientific analysis of the human remains discovered at Ballyhanna, 2 km inland from Ballyshannon.

“It’s likely the game camanachd (shinty) was played during the medieval period in Donegal and it is possible some of the injuries identified at Ballyhanna were sustained during participation in this game,” Ms McKenzie added.

She also pointed out that a depiction of a hurly and ball was found on a 15th century gravestone in Inishowen.

The skeletons were discovered during excavations along the route of the bypass. More than 1,200 skeletons were uncovered and excavated in the forgotten Medieval Church and graveyard at Ballyhanna.

Radiocarbon dating suggests the cemetery was in use from between the 7th and 17 century.

Advertisement

For full report, see Monday’s Donegal News or subscribe to our digital edition.

Posted: 7:55 am March 6, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
DECLAN BONNER: Super 8 not good for Donegal

The decision to introduce Paraic Duffy's 'Super 8' proposal has been heavily criticised on social media this week, and...

Insolvency deal for Councillor with €4.2 M debts

THE HIGH Court has approved a personal insolvency arrangement for controversial Donegal Councillor John O’Donnell, who has debts of...

Murphy earns Donegal a draw against Dublin.

Donegal pick up a valuable point in Ballybofey

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland