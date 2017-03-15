Donegal gives St Patrick’s Day the green light

DONEGAL Tourism says it is delighted with the positive response from businesses and community groups across Donegal who are set to go green for St Patrick’s Day.

“We have had a great response to our call to ‘go green’” said Barney McLaughlin, Head of Tourism at Donegal County Council.

“Businesses, organisations and community groups right across the county have plans in place to light up their businesses and local landmarks.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to get involved in our marketing and promotional campaigns. We will be liking and sharing all the ‘green’ Donegal buildings and landmarks on our social media channels over the St Patrick’s weekend and we would encourage everyone to do the same. This is our opportunity to shine a ‘green’ light on the wonderful product we have here in Donegal and encourage people to come along and see and experience the county for themselves.

“Good photographic imagery and videos have a massive impact on social media and we have seen the power of this marketing tool through the promotion of the Wild Atlantic Way over the last number of years. Just use #greeningdonegal17 and tag in GoVisitDonegal in all your posts and we will do the rest” Mr McLaughlin added.

If you haven’t your plans in place yet to go Green for St Patricks Day then there is still time. Check out www.countydonegaltourism.com for all you need to know.