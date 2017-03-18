+353 (0)74912 1014
Donegal claim the bragging rights against Tyrone

Posted: 8:51 pm March 18, 2017
Martin O'Reilly on the ball against TYrone

Martin O’Reilly on the ball against TYrone



Donegal 0-12 Tyrone 0-6

DONEGAL collected their third win of the NFL campaign after they got the better of local rivals Tyrone at a damp MacCumhaill Park tonight.

The sides were evenly matched in the early exchanges, and were level at four points apiece after 18 minutes.

However, Donegal kicked the last five scores of the half from Ryan McHugh, Michael Murphy (free), Paddy McGrath, Hugh McFadden, and Ciaran Thompson, and they led comfortably at the break.

Tyrone could only muster two more points in the second half, and scores from Cian Mulligan, Ryan McHugh, and McFadden sealed a comfortable win for Rory Gallagher’s team.

Donegal are now joint-top of Division 1 along with Tyrone and Dublin, and are 17 league and championship games unbeaten in MacCumhaill Park.

FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

