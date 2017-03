DONAGHY, Brendan – Reposing at his late residence. Removal today, Monday, at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Urris. Funeral Mass at 11am tomorrow, Tuesday, 7th March, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Sperrin Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon.