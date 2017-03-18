+353 (0)74912 1014
DOHERTY, Michael

DOHERTY, Michael – The death has taken place in University Hospital Letterkenny of Michael Doherty (The Miller) 2 RoundKnowe, Buncrana. Remains will repose at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home Buncrana from 12 pm to 2 pm on Saturday 18th March. Removal from there on Sunday going to 72 Inishannagh Park, Newcastle, Galway. To repose overnight. Funeral from there on Monday at 11.30 am going to Sacred Heart Church Galway for 12 noon Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery. House private after 7.30pm on Sunday and on the morning of the funeral

