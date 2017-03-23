+353 (0)74912 1014
DEVENNEY, Jim

Posted: 11:14 am March 23, 2017

DEVENNEY, Jim – Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, 22nd March 2017. R.I.P. Jim’s remains are reposing at the home of Owen and Bridget Barrett, 49, Hospital Road, Castlederg, from 6 pm to 10 pm, today, Wednesday, 22nd March, and on Thursday, 23rd March, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Funeral from there on Friday, 24th March, at 10 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The house is private on the morning of the funeral.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family circle and good friends and neighbours.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul

