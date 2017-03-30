Delegates attend tourism seminar in Letterkenny

OVER 100 delegates attended the recent Donegal Tourism Spring Seminar in An Grianan Theatre where the audience heard from a panel of expert speakers from the tourism industry.

Among them was Brian Harte, Head of Customer Engagement for Tourism Ireland and Pól Ó Conghaile, an award-winning travel writer and expert. Also in attendance was Máire Áine Gardiner from Fáilte Ireland who gave an insight into the Wild Atlantic Way and Niamh Taylor, Managing Director of Digital24, who provided an insight into marketing a tourism business online.

The seminar also heard from Seamus Neely, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and Chairman of Donegal Tourism, who told delegates that “the recognition of the business potential of tourism is well proven in Donegal and has been instrumental in the recovery and regeneration of the area, with tourism start-ups playing a significant part in economic development”.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Terence Slowey commended Donegal Tourism on their work in helping to gain recognition for our county on a continuing basis.

“I’m sure you will all agree that we are in a very strong position on a national scale,” Cllr Slowey said.

“The brand www.govisitdonegal which was established in 2013 to promote, market, and develop Donegal as Ireland’s premier visitor destination in both the domestic and overseas markets continues to flourish and engage with our Diaspora and potential visitors alike.”

All present agreed that tourism in Donegal is preparing to move to another level in 2017, following on from a lot of very positive publicity of late including being voted the coolest place on the planet to visit this year and being given recognition as Ireland’s hidden gem to name but two of the plaudits that have been recently bestowed on the county.