DECLAN BONNER: Super 8 not good for Donegal

The decision to introduce Paraic Duffy’s ‘Super 8’ proposal has been heavily criticised on social media this week, and personally I don’t think it will be a good change for Donegal.

Yes, we have been in the top eight over the last six seasons, and I would expect us to be again in the coming years.

However, the ‘Super 8’ makes it harder for us to win the All-Ireland in my opinion.

There has been no change to the provincial structures, so Donegal are still going to have to come through Ulster to make it through to the last eight, where you’ll face another five tough games if you want to land Sam.

It’s still not a level-playing field and won’t be until the provincial structures are scraped.

