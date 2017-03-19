+353 (0)74912 1014
CUNNINGHAM, Cathie

Posted: 2:23 pm March 19, 2017

CUNNINGHAM, Cathie – The death has occurred peacefully in Donegal Hospice of Cathie Cunningham, Glen Road, Carrick. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Colm.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Agnes, son John, daughter-in-law Miriam and grandson Colm, brother Fr. Con Cunningham, sisters Sr. Lucy Cunningham DC, Mary Doogan, Anna Kindlon and sister-in-law Rita Cunningham. Her remains will be leaving Shovlins Funeral Home, Ardara, this evening Saturday at 4.30pm to arrive at her late residence in Carrick at 5.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 am in St Columba’s Church, Carrick with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11 pm – 10 am Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice.

