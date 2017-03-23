CRUMLISH, Dan – Removal from Cardonagh Community Hospital today, Thursday, 23rd March, at 2 pm to the home of the late Annie Crumlish, Meenlettervale, Lecamy. Removal on Saturday, 25th March, at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11 pm till 11 am & on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund.