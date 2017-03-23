+353 (0)74912 1014
CRUMLISH, Dan

Posted: 1:00 pm March 23, 2017

CRUMLISH, Dan – Removal from Cardonagh Community Hospital today, Thursday, 23rd March, at 2 pm to the home of the late Annie Crumlish, Meenlettervale, Lecamy. Removal on Saturday, 25th March, at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11 pm till 11 am & on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund.

