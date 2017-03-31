COYLE, Noel Anthony – formerly Foyfin, Castlefin. Peacefully at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, after a short illness, bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by his loving family

St.Padre Pio Pray For Him

Remains reposing at his home at Whitehill on Friday, March 31st, from 4 pm. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, April 2nd, at 10am for Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 11 am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny care of any family member. Family time from 11 pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral