CAWLEY, Terrence (Ted)

Posted: 9:05 am March 25, 2017

CAWLEY, Terrence (Ted) – Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Loving husband of the late Lilly and dear father of Geraldine & Enda (Sligo), Maura (Donegal), Martin & Seamus (Sligo) and Anne (New Zealand).

He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren Stephaine, Jerry, Leigh-Anne, Seamus, Laura, Enda, Donna, Róisín, Shona, Seamus, Flynn and Rosie, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Ria and Regina, sons-in-law Donal and Gerry, nieces, nephews, inlaws, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Foley & Mc Gowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Sunday evening from 4 pm with removal at 5.45 pm to Sligo Cathedral arriving at 6.15 pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11.30 am with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery afterwards. House private please

