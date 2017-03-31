Busy time as Big Donegal Clean Up gets underway

IT is a busy time for communities throughout Donegal as the Big Donegal Clean Up gets underway.

This weekend there will be clean ups in Rathdonnell and Trentagh, Drumoghill, Cranford, Glenmaquin, Ballymacool in Letterkenny, Culdaff and Quigleys Point.

Advertisement

There is a clean up planned for Churchill on Monday evening and students and staff from Letterkenny Institute of Technology are organising a clean up around the campus and along the Port Road and the Ballyraine area later in the week.

On Tuesday morning next Letterkenny Tidy Towns committee will be launching their 32nd Cleaner Community Campaign and all residents and businesses in Letterkenny are being asked to support this campaign by organising or getting involved in clean ups in their own areas.

Clean ups are also planned next week in Ballaghaderg, Glenvar and the Woodlands & Castleshanaghan area of Letterkenny.

On Saturday 8 April clean ups are planned in Fahan, Moville and Greencastle and on Sunday 9 April at Ballyliffin beach. A number of clean ups are also planned on Good Friday including in Carndonagh, in Moylehill in Ballyar and in Glenties.

Martin Roarty Donegal County Council Litter Warden in the Letterkenny Municipal District says it is great to see this level of interest among individuals and communities throughout the county and he is encouraging everyone in the areas to get involved.

“The interest from individuals and communities is brilliant. If everyone gave 30 minutes of their time to take part in a clean up in their own area it is amazing what can be achieved. Donegal is a large county and unfortunately the council cannot keep the county litter free on its own. That’s why the work of these individuals and groups is so important.

“We are more than happy to support them by providing bags, gloves and litter pickers and we can arrange for the collection of the rubbish once it has been bagged.

Advertisement

“We are also encouraging individuals when they are out walking to take a bag with them and pick up litter as they find it along their walk. Again we are more than happy to collect the rubbish once it is bagged and all you have to do is contact us on 074 91 53900.

“We are also asking motorists to drive with extra care when they come across a clean up taking place. This weekend there will be a clean up along the Lifford Road in Drumoghill and all motorists using this road are being asked to drive with extra care and that goes for other parts of the county also.”

To sign up for this year’s Big Donegal Clean Up call 074 91 53900 or apply online at www.donegalcoco.ie . You can also register with An Taisce’s National Spring Clean campaign by calling (01) 4002219 or online at www.nationalspringclean.org.