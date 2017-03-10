Buncrana Pier tragedy anniversary plans revealed

Louise James lost her partner Sean McGrotty (49) their sons Evan (8) and Mark (12), her mother Ruth Daniels (57) and her daughter Jodie Lee Daniels (14) when their car slid on algae on Buncrana pier, on Sunday, March 20 last year.

Seconds before the car sank Mr McGrotty handed the couple's baby Rioghnach through the window to hero Davitt Walsh, from Kerrykeel, who swam to their aid on March 20, 2016. In a statement the family said they "are deeply grateful for the prayers and support over the last year".

The first anniversary mass will be offered in The Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, Derry, on Monday, March 20 at 7.15pm. The statement adds that a memorial walk “in memory of all five members of the family” will take place on Friday, March 24, in Derry.