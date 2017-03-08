BROWNE, Francis – Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara today, Wednesday, 8th March, at 2.30 pm to his late residence. Removal tomorrow, Thursday evening, March 9th, at 7pm to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, March 10th, at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery, Glenties. Family time from 10.30 pm till 12 noon on Thursday. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.