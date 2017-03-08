+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

BROWNE, Francis

Posted: 2:10 pm March 8, 2017

BROWNE, Francis – Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara today, Wednesday, 8th March, at 2.30 pm to his late residence. Removal tomorrow, Thursday evening, March 9th, at 7pm to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, March 10th, at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery, Glenties. Family time from 10.30 pm till 12 noon on Thursday. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland