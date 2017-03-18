+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

BRENNAN, Garrett (Gary)

Posted: 9:19 am March 18, 2017

BRENNAN, Garrett (Gary) (Artane and formerly Co. Donegal) 15th March 2017 peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Very sadly missed by his family, son Shane, daughter Ingrid, brothers John and Cyril, sisters Monica, Deirdre, Mary, Joan and Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

May he rest in peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Sunday with family in attendance from 2 pm to 4 pm. Removal on Monday for Funeral Service at 2 pm in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel. A Mass will be held in Co. Donegal at a later date.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland