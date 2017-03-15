BREAKING: Latest on murder in India

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed that the Irish Embassy in India is following up on the suspected murder of a young woman there, understood to be from Buncrana.

A spokesperson for the DFA confirmed to the Donegal News that the woman travelled to India using a British passport.

“The local British consulatehave the lead responsibility in terms of dealing with the Indian authorities.

“The Irish Embassy is liasing closely with the British authorities and an Irish consular official is travelling from New Delhi to India today.”

The woman, aged in her 20s, was found dead in India yesterday.

It’s understood the body of the young woman was found at an isolated open space at Adnem, Devbaug, Canacona, yesterday morning.

It’s understood, although not yet confirmed, the young woman was from Buncrana.

It’s further understood a number of people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The young woman’s family have been informed of her death.

