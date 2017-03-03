Boyle ready to face Connolly and Bray

FINN HARPS defender Ethan Boyle is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with Bray Wanderers’ star man, Dylan Connolly tonight.

Connolly is one of the most highly-rated players in the league, and champions Dundalk had him ear-marked as their replacement for Daryl Horgan.

However, Bray signalled their intent by staving off Dundalk’s interest, and Connolly will be key as Harry Kenny’s side look to compete at the upper echelons of the league this year.

Much of Bray’s play comes down the left wing where Connolly is such a threatening outlet.

Boyle had a good battle with the winger last year in Finn Park and he is expected to be the man tasked with curtailing his influence again this week.

It’s a duel that the former Waterford United player is eagerly awaiting.

“I had to mark him last year and I’ll probably have to do the same

thing this week.

“I’m looking forward to it, he’s a good player and I like playing against the best.”



