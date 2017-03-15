+353 (0)74912 1014
Boyle in Irish U21 squad while Doherty on standby list

Posted: 2:35 pm March 15, 2017
Ethan Boyle

FINN Harps defender Ethan Boyle has been included by Republic of Ireland Under 21 Head Coach Noel King in his squad for Saturday week’s UEFA U21 Championships Qualifying Round Group 5 fixture against Kosovo at Tallaght Stadium (kick-off 1pm) while goalkeeper Harry Doherty is on standby for the international game.
It’s the opening game of the 2019 UEFA U21 Championships qualifiers and Ireland is grouped with Germany, Israel, Norway, Azerbaijan and Kosovo, who are entering the UEFA U21 qualifiers for the first time.
Boyle, who can play in defence or midfield impressed for the Republic of Ireland home based squad in a friendly against the Irish Amateur side last month at the AUL Complex in Dublin while Doherty also featured as a sub keeper in that game.

