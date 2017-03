BOYLE, Brian – Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral home, Sandfield, Ardara today, Thursday, March 30th, at 4 pm to his late residence. Removal on Saturday afternoon, April 1st, for 1 pm Funeral Mass in St. Conal’s Church, Glenties followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital.