Books of condolence opened for Martin McGuinness

BOOKS of condolence have been opened across the county following the death of Martin McGuinness.

Books opened this morning at the Donegal County Council offices in Lifford, Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Dungloe, Carndonagh and Milford and in the former Town Council offices in Buncrana.

Advertisement

The offices will be open from 9am until 5pm, Tuesday to Thursday, 9am until 4.30pm on Friday and close for lunch from 12.30pm to 1pm each day.

Speaking on behalf of elected members, management and staff of Donegal County Council, Cathaoirleach Cllr Terence Slowey extended his deepest sympathy to the family of the late Mr McGuinness.