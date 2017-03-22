+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

Books of condolence opened for Martin McGuinness

Posted: 11:52 am March 22, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Happier times...Former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness when he met Perth Rose Jean O'Riordan and Donegal Rose Catherine McCarron.

Happier times…Former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness when he met Perth Rose Jean O’Riordan and Donegal Rose Catherine McCarron.

BOOKS of condolence have been opened across the county following the death of Martin McGuinness.

Books opened this morning at the Donegal County Council offices in Lifford, Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Dungloe, Carndonagh and Milford and in the former Town Council offices in Buncrana.

Advertisement

The offices will be open from 9am until 5pm, Tuesday to Thursday, 9am until 4.30pm on Friday and close for lunch from 12.30pm to 1pm each day.

Speaking on behalf of elected members, management and staff of Donegal County Council, Cathaoirleach Cllr Terence Slowey extended his deepest sympathy to the family of the late Mr McGuinness.

Posted: 11:52 am March 22, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland