BONNER, Mary – The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan. of Mary Bonner, Grianian Park, Buncrana. Loving wife of Dennis and Dear Mother of Eunan, Columba, Mary, Patricia & Gerard

Sadly missed by Gouda, Gertie, Pat, Sean and her Grandchildren Ciaran, Shane,Ciara, Cormac, Rhea and Kirstin. Remains will repose at her residence from 7am to 10 am on Tuesday evening and 2 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday, Funeral from there at 9.30 am on Thursday going to St Mary’s Oratory Buncrana for 10am Requiem mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery