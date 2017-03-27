+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

The body of tragic Danielle McLaughlin to return home

Posted: 3:49 pm March 27, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

The body of tragic Buncrana murder victim, Danielle McLaughlin, will return home to her devastated family this evening.

In the saddest of homecomings, the remains of the 28-year-old will arrive at her family home, 10a Marian Park, at 6pm this evening, where she will be waked from 10am to 10pm every day until her funeral mass at 11am on Thursday morning at Cockhill Chapel.

A post mortem was carried out in Dublin on Friday and further medical work on the young woman’s body is understood to have been carried out in Belfast.

Advertisement

Danielle, a seasoned traveler,  was found dead in the popular tourist state of Goa on Tuesday, March 14. She had been enjoying Holi celebrations. Danielle, who had only arrived in India in late February,  had been raped and strangled.

Danielle’s mother, Andrea, has revealed how her daughter had traveled to India to learn how to teach yoga. She was to travel on to Canada in September and already had her visa.

Last Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the Stone Jug (Shore Front) in Buncrana to take part in an emotional ‘Remembering Danielle’ vigil. Her sister, Sian, had paid tribute to her older sibling, describing her as her “role model”.

 

Danielle McLaughlin
Posted: 3:49 pm March 27, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
BREAKING: Latest on murder in India

"The Irish Embassy is liasing closely with the British authorities and an Irish consular official is travelling from New...

Andrew Allen murder investigation appeal

Andrew Allen was shot dead in front of his partner on Friday, February 9, 2012, at his Buncrana...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland