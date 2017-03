ARMSTRONG, Elizabeth

ARMSTRONG (née Byrne), Elizabeth (Lily) (River Valley, Swords) – March 10, 2017 (peacefully), at Beaumont Hospital

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sandra, Karen, Kim, Lisa and Noeleen, sons John, David and Andrew, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends

Rest In Peace

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Finian’s Church, River Valley arriving for 10 am Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Clare’s Cancer Ward, Beaumont Hospital