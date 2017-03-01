1Gbps superfast broadband for 14,200 Donegal homes

MORE than 14,000 homes in the county are to get 1Gbps superfast fibre broadband over the next 12 months, Donegal TD Joe McHugh has said.

The roll-out in Donegal is the biggest in the State announced by communications company Eir in which 100,000 homes nationally will get connections faster than many available in cities like Dublin and Cork.

Another 200,000 homes will be targeted by Eir in areas with poor or no broadband by 2020.

“The National Broadband will connect 1.8m people in 750,000 postal addresses to a minimum of 30Mbps download and 6Mbps upload speeds,” said Minister Joe McHugh.

“Here in County Donegal the aim is to connect every single home to broadband and this is being rolled out over the next few months and will continue to every home by 2020.

“This latest initiative by Eir is most welcome; it has the potential to revolutionise life in every corner of the county, helping not just families but entrepreneurs and businesses large and small.

“In this roll-out by Eir, Donegal-owned KN Networks are contracted to deliver the connections to communities in the county.

“Homes and businesses which once had poor broadband connection or no connection at all will have speeds not even available to most people in our cities.”

Minister McHugh went on: “Of the first 100,000 homes to get this superfast broadband connection, more than 14,240 are here in Donegal, the largest delivery to any county in this phase.

“No fewer than 23 communities will see the new service from Greencastle to Kincasslagh and from Bunbeg to Ballybofey.

“I know it has taken time to get to this point but this Government has committed to connecting rural Ireland to 21st century broadband speeds and we are now seeing the benefits.”

Donegal: 14,240 premises

Donegal 980

Ballybofey 780

Dungloe 600

Ardara 480

Annagry 540

Bunbeg 1370

Burtonport 360

Carrigart 1070

Clonmany 840

Carrigans 170

Carrick 290

Dunfanaghy 600

Falcarragh 1240

Greencastle 450

Kincasslagh 340

Killybegs 580

Kilcar 380

Lifford 550

Muff 360

Narin 330

Quigleys Point 520

Fintown 210

Rossnowlagh 440

Letterkenny 760