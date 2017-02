WILKIE, Roy – The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Roy Wilkie, Ballyholey, Raphoe.

Remains are reposing at his residence from today, Wednesday 22 February. Family time from 11pm to 11am. Funeral service there on Friday 24 February at 1.30pm and burial afterwards in the family plot at Ray Presbyterian Church. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Independent Living care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.