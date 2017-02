WELLS, Decky – Reposing at his sister Tina Kelly’s, residence, Dooballagh, Letterkenny from 3pm today, Tuesday, February 21st. Removal on Thursday morning, February 23rd, at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation. Family from 11pm until 11am.