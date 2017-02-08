Two Donegal women injured in Monaghan crash

Two women from Donegal were injured in a crash in County Monaghan yesterday, which claimed the life of a young man.

Gardai in Monaghan confirmed to the Donegal News that the two female occupants of a car involved in a three-vehicle collision yesterday afternoon are both from Donegal.

One man in his 30s was killed in the collision which occurred on the N2 Dublin to Derry Road in County Monaghan around 12.20pm.

The male in his thirties was the sole occupant of his car.

The two women were brought to Cavan General Hospital following the accident.

A male occupant of a third car was uninjured.

A Garda spokesperson said the women sustained cuts and bruises but both were “out of danger”.

“My understanding is that they are not in a critical condition and are out of danger,” said the Garda spokesperson.

The road was closed for a time after the incident and diversions were put in place.