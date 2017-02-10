+353 (0)74912 1014
Two changes for clash with Roscommon

Posted: 7:03 pm February 10, 2017
Neil McGee

Neil McGee

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher has made two changes from the side that lost to Kerry last week for the county’s important NFL clash with Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.

Neil McGee was named to start against Kerry, but was unable to line out due to sickness. He has recovered in time to play this week and takes Frank McGlynn’s place in the team.

The other switch sees Conor Gibbons replace Michael Langan in the half-forward line. The St Eunan’s man was introduced as a sub last week, and landed a point, and he will make his first league start for the county on Sunday.

The Donegal team to play Roscommon is as follows:

The Donegal team to play Roscommon.

The Donegal team to play Roscommon.

