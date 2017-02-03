+353 (0)74912 1014
Three debutants on Donegal team for opening League game

Posted: 12:10 pm February 3, 2017
donegal team to face kerry

The Donegal starting 15 to face Kerry in the Allianz League Division 1 football league. This weekend in the opening game Donegal host Kerry in O Donnell Park Letterkenny home to St Eunan’s GAA Club.
Donegal will give five players their first start in the Allianz League and three of those will be a debut, those five are Caolan Ward and Paul Brennan, have already seen action in the Allianz Leagues while Jason McGee, Michael Langan, and Jamie Brennan will line out for the county for the first time in the Allianz League.

