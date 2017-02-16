Silver Tassie Hotel & Spa wins Venue of the Year 2017

Another top award announced in Dublin this week for Donegal Hotel

The Luxurious Woodlands Suite at The Silver Tassie Hotel & Spa.

THE family run Silver Tassie Hotel & Spa, are leading the way in the wedding market. Hundreds of the Country’s finest wedding businesses and services gathered at this year’s first prestigious wedding event of the year for the “Irish Wedding Awards 2017”. It was a night of glitz and glam with one lucky venue “The Silver Tassie Hotel & Spa” winning “Top Border Wedding Venue Of The Year for 2017.

The Silver Tassie for a second year running have also topped the awards list and secured all 4 awards issued by “Wedding Dates” including “Top Rated Wedding Venue In Donegal’, “Top Rated Wedding Venue In Ulster, “Top Rated 4 Star Wedding Venue in Ireland’ and also the BIG ONE -“Ireland’s Top Rated Wedding Venue Of The Year 2016”.

Ciaran and Rose Blaney would like to thank all the wedding couples who voted and supported the Silver Tassie, their loyal customers and a special thanks to the professional and hard working team at the hotel who constantly strive to ensure that all couples achieve their dream wedding day.

Set just outside Letterkenny along the stunning Wild Atlantic Way, overlooking the beautiful Lough Swilly, the Silver Tassie Hotel is the perfect wedding venue. With landscaped gardens, traditional décor and stunning architecture this truly majestic venue creates a spectacular backdrop for all weddings. In August this year the hotel celebrated 25 years of hosting dream weddings. It is now a licensed venue for Civil Partnerships. Guests can enjoying pre-wedding pampering treatments at the Seascape Spa followed by a visit to the on-site Atomic Hair Design.

For more information or to arrange a show-around, contact John or Georgina + 353 (0)749125619 or email weddings@ silvertassiehotel.ie.



Georgina Howley accepting the Silver Tassie Hotel & Spa’s Award in Dublin on Sunday night.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY: SILVER TASSIE HOTEL & SPA