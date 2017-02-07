Royal & Prior Principal to meet Education Minister

THE principal of Raphoe’s Royal & Prior school, Mr Howard Welch, is to meet Education Minister Richard Bruton next week to discuss possible future funding.

Donegal TD and Minister of State Joe McHugh has arranged the meeting.

It follows a visit to the Raphoe secondary school by Minister McHugh last Friday.

The Fine Gael TD was given a tour of some of the school including the sports hall where Olympian Chloe Magee began her route to international sports stardom.

Minister McHugh acknowledged that the hall and many of the classrooms were now “well beyond their use” and promised to lobby the Department of Education on behalf of Royal & Prior.

“It’s important that the principal gets to meet Minister Bruton face to face to discuss the serious problems facing his staff and their 590 pupils,” said Minister McHugh.

“It is clear to anyone who knows the school or who works there that some of the buildings need replaced.

“The Government has announced an extra €2.6Bn in extra capital funding and I will be lobbying Minister Bruton on behalf of the staff and students of Royal & Prior.

“Mr Welch has done an incredible job at Royal & Prior and it it my responsibility as the TD for the area to try my best to help.

“The sports hall needs replaced and proper classrooms are needed, especially for metalwork and woodwork.

“I want to commend the teachers for their incredible dedication to their pupils and I hope I can help in whatever way I can to improve the environment in which teaching and learning takes place.”