REDICAN, Mary (née Breslin), Ballybrillighan, Frosses, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at her home. Reposing at her home from 1pm today. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Frosses for 11am Funeral Mass with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Alzheimers Research c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors. House private on the morning of the funeral please. There will be park and ride system in place operating at the end of the lane to the wake house each evening from 6pm.