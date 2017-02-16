+353 (0)74912 1014
O’DONNELL, Hugh

Posted: 11:24 am February 16, 2017

O’DONNELL, Hugh, Rail Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Crove, Carrick, Co. Donegal, February 15th, 2017 peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown,

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Brigid, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Friday from 4pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am and burial afterwards in Laraghbryan Cemetery

