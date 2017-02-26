Murphy earns Donegal a draw against Dublin.

Michael Murphy floated over an injury-time free to earn Donegal a draw against All-Ireland champions Dublin at MacCumhaill Park today.

Donegal started brightly with Jason McGee pointing after 35 seconds, but Dublin soon took control and hit the next five scores.

Ciaran Thompson replied with a free, before Donegal struck two goals in one minute with Jason McGee and Ryan McHugh both hitting the net.

Donegal led by three points at half-time, but Dublin came back strongly and hit the front when Niall Scully scored a goal in the 54th minute.

However, Donegal managed to stay in contention and when Eamonn Doherty was fouled in injury-time, Murphy held his nerve to score the equaliser.

