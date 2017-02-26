+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportGAA

Murphy earns Donegal a draw against Dublin.

Posted: 3:47 pm February 26, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

Jack McCaffrey in action against Michael Murphy in Sunday's match

Jack McCaffrey in action against Michael Murphy in Sunday’s match



Donegal 2-5 Dublin 1-8

Michael Murphy floated over an injury-time free to earn Donegal a draw against All-Ireland champions Dublin at MacCumhaill Park today.

Advertisement

Donegal started brightly with Jason McGee pointing after 35 seconds, but Dublin soon took control and hit the next five scores.

Ciaran Thompson replied with a free, before Donegal struck two goals in one minute with Jason McGee and Ryan McHugh both hitting the net.

Donegal led by three points at half-time, but Dublin came back strongly and hit the front when Niall Scully scored a goal in the 54th minute.

However, Donegal managed to stay in contention and when Eamonn Doherty was fouled in injury-time, Murphy held his nerve to score the equaliser.

FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 3:47 pm February 26, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
DECLAN BONNER: The Dubs are coming to town

THE Dubs are coming to town this weekend and they are always a big attraction.

Harry Cannon: Olympian and Irish ‘keeper from Dungloe

EVEN the most dedicated follower of Donegal sport might be hard-pressed to identify the first native of the county...

First Donegal Dublin Business Network a huge success

MORE than 120 Dublin-based Donegal natives came together last week in the capital for the inaugural meeting of a...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland