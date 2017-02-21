MULLALLY, Teresa (late of Dublin and Letterkenny, Co. Donegal), peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff at Millhouse Care Centre, New Ross, Co. Wexford. Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Molly) née Dawson, pre-deceased by her sisters Brighid (Mackey, Mangan, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny) and Attracta.

She will be dearly missed by her sisters Clare (Doherty, Canada) and Carmel (Mullally-Powers, USA), her brothers Tommy, (London) and Stephen, (Kilkenny), her nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her brother-in-law James Mackey’s residence (Mangan, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny) on Tuesday, 21st February, from 4pm until 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from James’ residence on Wednesday, 22nd February, at 2.45pm to The Church of The Assumptioin, The Rower, arriving for 3pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace