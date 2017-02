McLAUGHLIN, John – As a result of a road traffic accident of John McLaughlin. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain top, Letterkenny today, Tuesday, February 21st, at 6pm to his late home. Removal from his home on Thursday, February 23rd, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.