McGINLEY, D.J. – The sudden death has occurred of D. J. Mc Ginley, son of Danny & Bernie, Prucklish, Glenswilly. Reposing at his late residence from 7pm on Friday, 17th. Family flowers only. Family time from 12 midnight until 10am. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, with interment afterwards in Temple Douglas Cemetery. Enquiries to Con Mc Daid & Sons Funeral Directors, New Brook Court, Oldtown, Letterkenny.