+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

McGEADY, Hugh

Posted: 12:14 pm February 20, 2017

McGEADY, Hugh – The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Hugh Mc Geady of Glasserchoo, Gweedore. Survived by his two sisters Màire and Eileen, nephews and nieces. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny tomorrow, Monday, the 20th February, at 3pm going to his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, the 22nd, for 3pm Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland