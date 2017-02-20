McGEADY, Hugh – The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Hugh Mc Geady of Glasserchoo, Gweedore. Survived by his two sisters Màire and Eileen, nephews and nieces. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny tomorrow, Monday, the 20th February, at 3pm going to his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, the 22nd, for 3pm Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis