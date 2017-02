McDERMOTT, Maisie (Mary) – In the loving care of the staff of Orwell Nursing Home, Rathgar, Dublin. Predeceased by her brothers John and Willie McDermott.

Deeply regretted by her nieces Jennifer and Marie, nephew Pat and the O’Driscoll, O’Brien and McDermott families. May she rest in peace. Removal to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal on Tuesday 21st February for 7pm. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Wednesday followed by burial in Stranorlar Cemetery.