+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

MANNION, Peggy

Posted: 3:22 pm February 22, 2017

MANNION, Peggy, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon Co. Donegal peacefully at her late residence. Reposing at the family home on Thursday from 11am to 10 pm funeral arriving on Friday to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11 o clock funeral Mass of the resurrection with internment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the North West Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o of Patrick McKenna Undertakers Ballyshannon

House Private to family on the morning of the funeral

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland