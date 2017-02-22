MANNION, Peggy, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon Co. Donegal peacefully at her late residence. Reposing at the family home on Thursday from 11am to 10 pm funeral arriving on Friday to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11 o clock funeral Mass of the resurrection with internment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the North West Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o of Patrick McKenna Undertakers Ballyshannon

House Private to family on the morning of the funeral