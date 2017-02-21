Man dies in Inishowen road crash

Gardai in Buncrana have appealed for witnesses to a fatal road crash on Monday evening which occurred at Strand Head, Malin around 6 pm.

A male driver in his late 30s , a sole occupant,was fatally injured when the car he was driving was in collision with another car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, who is in his early thirties was not injured. He was the sole occupant of the other car.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Investigation team with local diversions are in place.

Gardai appealled for witnesses or to anyone who was on the road between 5.45pm and 6.15pm yesterday evening to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 07493 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.