Maguire nets winner as Harps lose to Cork

Finn Harps 0-1 Cork City

A first half goal from Sean Maguire gave Cork City a deserved victory against Finn Harps in Ballybofey tonight.

There wasn’t much between the teams in a tight first half played in atrocious conditions, but Cork took the lead just before the break when the lively Maguire finished brilliantly into the bottom corner.

The visitors hit the post after the restart, but they couldn’t find a second goal and lost a player when Garry Buckley was sent off with 15 minutes to go.

New signings Paddy McCourt and Eddie Dsane were both introduced for Harps but they couldn’t force a clear-cut opportunity.

Maguire hit the post twice late on, and while there were a few nervous minutes at the death, Cork held on to collect the three points.

