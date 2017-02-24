+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Maguire nets winner as Harps lose to Cork

Posted: 10:06 pm February 24, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Sean Maguire

Sean Maguire

Finn Harps 0-1 Cork City

A first half goal from Sean Maguire gave Cork City a deserved victory against Finn Harps in Ballybofey tonight.

Advertisement

There wasn’t much between the teams in a tight first half played in atrocious conditions, but Cork took the lead just before the break when the lively Maguire finished brilliantly into the bottom corner.

The visitors hit the post after the restart, but they couldn’t find a second goal and lost a player when Garry Buckley was sent off with 15 minutes to go.

New signings Paddy McCourt and Eddie Dsane were both introduced for Harps but they couldn’t force a clear-cut opportunity.

Maguire hit the post twice late on, and while there were a few nervous minutes at the death, Cork held on to collect the three points.

FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 10:06 pm February 24, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Funston aiming to impress his new fan

Finn Harps star, Mickey Funston, will have a lot on his plate this year.

Big boost for Harps as McCourt signs up for new season

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has this morning confirmed the signing of former Celtic player and Northern Ireland international...

Finn Harps’ trawl for new players continues

The trawl for new talent, which has already taken the Harps boss abroad on more than one occasion in...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland