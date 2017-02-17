Local Gospel Choir hosting evening of music and song



Colmcille Gospel Choir

THE Colmcille Gospel Choir are hosting an Evening of Music and Song in support of ongoing Community Development Fund at the Capachuin Friary at Ards near Creeslough on Friday evening 24th February commencing at 8pm sharp. The event promises to be spiritually uplifting with a carefully selected programme and an excellent preparation for the Lenten Season that begins on Ash Wednesday of the following week.

Choir members have been busy preparing for the event and eagerly look forward to gracing the Sanctuary with the beautiful setting and ambiance of the Friary. The Colmcille Gospel Choir are happy to support a number of worthwhile community events each year having previously supported James Kilbane in Concert at Ards and playing support to the famous Harlem Gospel Choir at An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny in 2015.

The choir has also appeared at charity events at An Grianan Theatre, the Town Hall, Ramelton and at Christmas time sing Carols at a number of local Residential Homes and three Medical Wards at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Under the direction of Choir Leader, the inimitable Margaret Mc Ateer, the group are an energetic and enthusiastic bunch of highly talented singers capable of performing to a crescendo with their delightful mix of melodies and harmonies.

The choir now in its ninth year has featured on TG4 and in the hallowed halls of Glenveagh Castle, appearing in competition on three occasions at the Sligo and Derry International Choral Festivals.

The Colmcille Gospel Choir draws its members from Letterkenny, Milford, Ramelton, Rathmullan and Kilmacrennan and the group practise every Thursday evening at the Town Hall, Ramelton with extra rehearsals in preparation for special events.

With rehearsals at an advanced stage, the group eagerly look forward to the opportunity of singing once again at Ards Friary for this worthy cause and seeing friends once again.

