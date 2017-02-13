Lifford woman picks up €22,000 on Winning Streak

JOANNE Gallagher from Lifford picked up a cool €22,000 on last Saturday night’s Winning Streak gameshow on RTE.

She was one of five players from Kilkenny, Kildare, Carlow and Dublin who won prizes to the value of €166,000.

In the audience on the night supporting Ms Gallagher was her husband Paul and their four children, Kenan (18), Ronan (14), Sheree (8) and four-year-old Chloe as well as her three sisters, Tracey, Tina and Wendy and her brother Declan.

Advertisement

A Care Assistant in Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar, Ms Gallagher (35) is the second youngest of six.

She was returning home from work the previous Saturday night when she received a very excited call from her sister, Tina.

It took a while for Joanne to realise the excitement was because her name had been called out on Winning Streak.

Presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, the second show in series took place in RTÉ Studios.

The biggest winner on the night was Bridget Fitzpatrick from Carlow who won prizes to the value of €59,000.

GAA club to raise expectations – and their pitch A LOCAL GAA club has decided the only way around flooding issues at their ground is to raise the...

Claims of ‘inaccurate’ accusations in meat plant row THE owner of a disputed meat factory in Lifford has described as ‘inaccurate and one sided’ claims made against...